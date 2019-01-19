Rani Chatterjee, the Bhojpuri sensation, who has set fire onscreen with several sizzling numbers is once again on the limelight for her latest Instagram video. The actress has recently shared a Tik Tok video of Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh of Bollywood, which has created a buzz among the audience.,Check out the video here.

Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is one who can steal your heart with her dance performances. The diva is known to be active on social media and always set fire onscreen with several sizzling numbers with her co-stars. rani Chatterjee has once again come to limelight for her latest Instagram video, which she had posted recently. The actress has shared a Tik Tok video of Gully Boy starring Bollywood hero Ranveer Singh, which has created a buzz among the audience.

In the video, Rani is seen lipsing to the Gully Boy song in a funky avatar, which is awesome to watch. All the Rani Chatterjee fans can take a look at the video here.

Meanwhile, Rani Chatterjee has made headlines for her sizzling performances and dance videos in the Bhojpuri industry, her popularity in the entertainment industry is unmeasurable. The actress has been entertaining her fans not only through the onscreen performances but also through her Instagram and other social media platforms, giving updates about what’s happening in her personal and professional life.

Check out some of the sizzling videos of the diva here:

