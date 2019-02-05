Rani Chatterjee, the Bhojpuri queen has been known for her bold performances onscreen with her co-stars. The actress has featured in several Bhojpuri films including Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari which was her debut film in the industry. The top-notch actress has mesmerised the audience with every film she has featured in till date.
The actress has today shared a Tik Tok video on her official Instagram handle where she is acting on the popular Salman Khan starrer Itna Karo na mujhe pyar. In the video, Rani is seen wearing a gym outfit and she sways in style lipsing the song. Check out the video of Rani Chatterjee here.
Moreover, the actress had also shared a video earlier where she was seen donning an elegant piece of white-coloured salwar suit and lipsing to the song Mujhse Juda Hokar from the iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun in the background.
Leave a Reply