Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee has been stunning the audience with her sizzling performances and yet again the star is stealing hearts on the Internet with her latest Instagram Video. Check out the Tik Tok video of the Bhojpuri queen here.

Rani Chatterjee, the Bhojpuri queen has been known for her bold performances onscreen with her co-stars. The actress has featured in several Bhojpuri films including Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari which was her debut film in the industry. The top-notch actress has mesmerised the audience with every film she has featured in till date.

The actress has today shared a Tik Tok video on her official Instagram handle where she is acting on the popular Salman Khan starrer Itna Karo na mujhe pyar. In the video, Rani is seen wearing a gym outfit and she sways in style lipsing the song. Check out the video of Rani Chatterjee here.

Moreover, the actress had also shared a video earlier where she was seen donning an elegant piece of white-coloured salwar suit and lipsing to the song Mujhse Juda Hokar from the iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun in the background.

