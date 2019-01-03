Rani Chatterjee hot video: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee who hardly misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her sexy avatar photos and sensual video, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest Tik Tok video. The gorgeous lady simply slayed the hilarious video that has set the internet on fire.

Rani Chatterjee hot sexy video: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee who hardly misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her sexy avatar photos and sensual video, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest Tik Tok video. The hilarious video in which she is seen lipsyncing a man who was trying to convince a man that her name is Kiska, uploaded the clip that has already set the Internet on fire. In her Chotki Thakurayin avatar, Rani Chatterjee uploaded her funny video yesterday i.e. January 2.

Well, this is not the first time that the beautiful lady who is also the Internet sensation, has posted her adorable Tik Tok video on the photo-sharing app. The stunning lady who is either spotted having a gala time in the pool or hitting the gym to get into the sexy shape, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Chotki Thakurayin. Not just that, she is also enjoying the pre-success of her upcoming movie Rani Weds Raja. The trailer and music of the film starring Ritesh Pandey was released last year in November which garnered over 1 millions of views on YouTube within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, take a look at the stunning video of Rani Chatterjee in her desi bahu avatar:

