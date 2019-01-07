Rani Chatterjee hot video: Chotki Thakurayin duo Anjana Singh and Rani Chatterjee's cosy on bed Tik Tok video is simply unmissable. The latest Instagram post of Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee will definitely make you miss your sleepy Sunday. The hilarious post of both shivering in the video has so far garnered 3k likes on social media.

Rani Chatterjee hot video: Seems like Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh are having their best time at the sets of Chotki Thakurayin. The stunning ladies who are currently ruling the Bhojpuri industry like sassy divas are often seen having a gala time together on and off screen. Just a few days back, Rani Chatterjee posted her tea break video with co-star Anjana Singh from the sets of their upcoming movie Chotki Thakurayin. Today i.e. December 7, Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another funny video.

Well, we all are enjoying the bone-chilling winter season this year but it looks like both the ladies are having a hard time. In the hilarious Tik Tok video, the duo in their as always sexy avatars are seen shivering and getting cosy in the bed. While Rani Chatterjee is seen wearing pink colour nightwear, Anjana Singh is seen twinning with Chatterjee for the video that has already garnered thousands of likes. Bhojpuri bombshell’s “Too much cold here” video for her 238k followers on photo-sharing is funny to watch.

If you missed the video of Anjana Singh and Rani Chatterjee, watch here:

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee is all set to entertain her huge fan following with her ready to release movie Rani Weds Raja which has already created a buzz on the Internet after the music and trailer of the movie hit a million views within 24 hours of its release.

