Bhojpuri dancing queen Rani Chatterjee is ruling the internet with her dance video at the Teej Mahotsav. The Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee had shared the promo of her performance on Instagram. She has featured in over 500 dance videos and enjoys a huge popularity on social media. Rani Chatterjee shared a promo video of her performance on one of the Bhojpuri songs. One of the renowned Bhojpuri dancers.

In the promo video, Rani Chatterjee is wearing a blue saree and is dancing to the tunes of a Bhojpuri song. One of the popular Bhojpuri dancers, Rani Chatterjee keeps treating her fans by posting regular updates on her Instagram page. The Bhojpuri sensation is known for driving her fans crazy with her dance videos on YouTube.

Earlier, the Bhojpuri diva had stormed the internet after she had put out a sensuous photo of her wearing a sexy black dress. Being one of the most actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, she is known as social media queen as she keeps on posting photos, videos on her Instagram accounts. Rani Chatterjee’s dance videos on YouTube are an instant hit and viewed by masses.

Rani Chatterjee made her debut in Manoj Tiwari-starrer Bhojpuri film Sasura Bada Paisawala which emerges as a blockbuster.

