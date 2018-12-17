Rani Chatterjee hot photos: Rani Chatterjee leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her classy photos. Recently the diva took to her Instagram handle to share photos with her friends. The actor looks alluring dressed in a casual outfit. The Internet sensation has about 212k followers on Instagram which proves that the actor conquers the heart of her fans.

Rani Chatterjee hot photos: Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee is counted among the most good looking actors of the industry. The hottie excels the talent of astonishing her fans with her sexy photos. The Internet sensation has about 212k followers on the photo-sharing platform–Instagram. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest hot photos. In the pictures, Rani is dressed in a casual outfit, wearing a floral print top with denim. The actor seems to enjoy her time completely with her friend posing well for the camera.

The diva is best known for her phenomenal role in Bhojpuri films. The actor did her acting debut in the year 2003 with Bhojpuri family drama Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari. The film was a commercial success and the diva won various awards for her outstanding performance in the film. In 2013 Bhojpuri Awards declared the actor as the Best Actress of the year for her popular performance in the movie Naagin. The actor has appeared in a list of hit movies like–Sasura Bada Paisawala, Devra Bada Satawela, Rani Banal Jwala, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Real Indian Mother, Love aur Rajniti 2, Icchadhaari, Sakhi Ke Biyah, Inspector Chandni and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More