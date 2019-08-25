Rani Chatterjee gym video: Bhojpuri stunner Rani Chatterjee is one of the most appealing actresses of Bhojpuri entertainment world, the diva as we all know sweating hard in the gym and recently announced that she will be going to putt off 10 more kgs.

Rani Chatterjee gym video: Rani Chatterjee a swagger of Bhojpuri entertainment world, as she broke all the cult of Bhojpuri industry from being chubby to size zero or to slam trollers without hesitation, the actress no doubt is quite bold and beautiful in every move and when it comes to setting up new goals in life, she accepts all the challenges in a very positive way.

Rani Chatterjee as we all know is a fitness freak and till now she has reduced over 10 kgs with her dedication and hard work, but its not over yet as she recently announced that she is all set to gear up to reduce 10 more kgs, for that she has been sweating hard in the gym to get the desired body, indeed her passion towards healthy life is very inspirational for all of those who follow her.

The diva not only in her personal life is growing but in her professional life as well and recently she stepped into the Indias biggest reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 and for 2019 the stunner is all set to recreate the magic with her upcoming film Sakhi Ke Biyah. No doubt the diva is a rock star in ver possible way some of her songs like Mauka Ke Laabh La Pazaa Mein Daab La, Paatar Paatar Piyawa Ke, Ankhiya Me Bada Tu, Fasari Laga Leb, Sasura Me Puchhi Na Bhatar Eh Motayie Per are an all-time favorite of Bhojpuri lovers.

Watch Rani’s hot gym videos and photos:

