Rani Chatterjee gym photo: Rani Chatterjee is giving major fitness goals to her fans as she again stormed the internet by sharing her hot gym photo in which she can be seen flaunting her curves and captioned the picture 10 more kilos to lose, no doubt the stunner is breaking the cult of chubby actress in bhojopuri film industry.

Rani Chatterjee gym photo: A symbol of girl power who fights to shape up her flaws and has a zeal to get better every day, she is none other but Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee who is currently spreading her magic all across the nation by stepping into India’s biggest reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The diva, the stunner, the seducer, and whatnot, Rani again stormed the internet by sharing her hot gym photo and unleashes her new plans of shedding 10 more kilos. Recently the hottie shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it, target more 10kg hit the gym 😊😊😊😊 #bodypositivity #fitnessinspiration #gymaholic #motivated #selflovefirst #workouts #workhard💪 #loveforever❤️ #enjoyinglife💯 #fatlose

In the photo Rani can be seen flaunting her curves in gym wear, no doubt the diva looks smoking hot in the photo, but it all happened with certain diet plan given by her trainer in which she has to eat good carbs, protein, lots of fruits and vegetable, no doubt the diva is giving a major fitness goal to her fans.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, Rani debuted in Bhojpuri film industry with the film Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite to Manoj Tiwari, the diva overnight got the recognition in the industry with her commendable work, and not just that films like Gharwali Baharwali, Rani Banal Jwala, Devra Bada Satawela, Jaanam, Real Indian Mother, Shiv Rakshak, Dulaara (2015 film) and Saat Saheliyan are a big hit and did a massive collection at the box office, No doubt the diva believes in hard work and justifies this phrase that, hard work and dedication can make you achieve what so you desire and hence her lastest post is the proof of it.

