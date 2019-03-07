Rani Chatterjee gym photo: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee, who barely misses an opportunity of making her fan following go gaga with her gym pictures, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another pain is temporary post in which she is seen posing for a photo with her gym trainers.

Rani Chatterjee gym photo: Bhojpuri bombshell, Rani Chatterjee made millions of fans fall in love with her by giving back to back hits like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786. Well, the stunning lady who was last seen in Sakhi Ke Biyah, is currently gearing up to feature in Anjana Singh starrer Chotki Thakurayin. Apart from this, she will also feature in Bhojpuri movies like Rani Ki Hukumat starring Neha Shree. She has Jab Jab Khoon Pukare, Kanoon Ke Khiladdi, Rani Ki Aayegi Baraat, Chor Police, Rani Dilwar Jani, Sawariya Mohe Rang De, Samrajya, Chamatkar, Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi, Hum Hai Bhojpuria Sultan and Zero Banal Hero.

Talking about her Instagram photo, Rani Chatterjee took to her official account to share Pain is temporary pride is forever. We are a fitness freak. At the gym with super fit boys and very talented fitness trainer post. In a blue coloured gym attire with pink sports shoes, Rani Chatterjee’s braids is all that stole her in all smiles photo. The stunning Bhojpuri lady is seen posing for a photo with her gym trainers. If you missed taking a sneak peek into Rani Chatterjee’s workout photos, take a look at it here:

