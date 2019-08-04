After taking Bhojpuri film industry with a storm, Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee is all set to feature in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has jet off to Bulgaria to shoot for the show. In one of her latest photos on social media, Rani can be seen working out with RJ Mallishka.

Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee has begun her prep for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. She is joined by popular television personalities like Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and Balraj Sayal. As Rani gears to begin shooting for the show, she is leaving no stone unturned to share behind the scenes photos to raise excitement among her fans.

Adding one more photo to her Khatron Ke Khiladi diaries, Rani Chatterjee has shared a photo in which she is seen posing with RJ Mallishka in the gym. While Rani is looking uber hot in a grey sporty top with black shorts and sneakers, Mallishka is seen donning a black sports bra with matching leggings and sneakers.

Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Rani wrote in the caption, “Rani with Mumbai Ki Rani” and added hitting the gym together. Meanwhile, RJ Mallishka wrote a caption in Bhojpuri. Earlier, Malishka had shared photos with rest of the contestants and thanked everyone for their love. Earlier, Rani had shared her excitement on receiving Khatron Ke Khiladi jacket. The actor said that she cannot describe how happy she is. Furthermore, she thanked her managers for working so hard for her and making her reach heights of success.

A known name in the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee sets the screens on fire with her sensuous and sultry avatar. She has featured in films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Nagin, Rowdy Rani. Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Gharwali Baharwali and many more. She was last seen in the film Icchadhaari.

