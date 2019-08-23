Rani Chatterjee Tik Tok video: Bhojpuri sensation again stormed the internet with her funny yet cute video in which diva can be seen lip-syncing a song, the video till now get 2000 views and thousands of lovable comment, watch the video here

Rani Chatterjee Tik Tok video: Rani as her name says queen is a true queen for her fans, as she always try new ways to please her fans, and this time the diva bought a new way to make you day, that is she posted a hilarious video of her’s in which she can be seen lip-syncing a song which goes like ‘Thodi der ro lo ge phir dusra fasaoge’.

By looking on to the video it seems like she posted this video as a taunt to someone and in a recent follow up it can clearly be seen that some trollers were trolling her and to a reply may be Rani posted his funny yet cute video, but what so ever the matter was but this hilarious video posted by her has won millions of hearts and her fans couldn’t stop gushing over it with love and praise comments. A fan wrote: I am your true friend, I won’t let anyone harm you, while other posted a laughing emoji, no doubt she is the queen of the heart of her fans and within a couple of hours her fans made a post-viral and got more than 3000 views.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, the stunner is riding high as she participated in India’s biggest adventure reality tv show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 which soon be telecast by the makers. Not just that for 2019 she has a big-budget film which will be going to hit the silver screens name Sakhi Ke Biyah helmed by Nand Kishore Mahto under Royal Films Entertainment banner. Rani is not just an ace actress but a dancer too as some of her songs like Mauka Ke Laabh La Pazaa Mein Daab La, Paatar Paatar Piyawa Ke, Ankhiya Me Bada Tu, Fasari Laga Leb, Sasura Me Puchhi Na Bhatar Eh Motayie Per are a big hit as her each song has garnered more than 30 million views. Watch top 5 Rani songs here.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App