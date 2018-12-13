Rani Chatterjee hot and sexy photo: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the picture, Rani is dressed in a navy blue crop top and black jeans, she has paired her look with denim shoes. The picture in a span of just an hour has managed to garner thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring in with compliments for her beauty.

Rani Chatterjee hot and sexy photo: The Bhojpuri beauty Rani Chatterjee started her acting career with Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari in 2005. The movie is a typical action drama film which revolves around a boy and a girl who fall in love into a different caste, so they fight for their love. The movie was the highest grossing movie of that year and made a mark in the box office. Since then Rani Chatterjee in her 13 year long acting career has worked for more than 80 Bhojpuri films and is now a social media sensation.

On December 13, 2018, Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the picture, Rani is dressed in a navy blue crop top and black jeans, she has paired her look with denim shoes. The picture in a span of just an hour has managed to garner thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring in with compliments for her beauty. Take a look at the picture here:

On the Profesional front, The diva will be seen in Rani weds raja which will release next year in the month of January. The movie Rani weds Raja casts Rani Chatterjee and Ritesh Pandey in lead roles. Take a look at her pictures here:

