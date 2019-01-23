Rani Chatterjee sexy videos: Bhojpuri sensation who came to limelight after her amazing performance in the films like Naagin, Devra Bada Satawela were praised by critics and audience, is enjoying the love from her fanbase. Talking about one of her super hit song, Rani Chatterjee once again set the YouTube ablaze with her sultry dance moves in Ichchhadhari's chartbuster song Hath Ke Lakeer.

Rani Chatterjee sexy videos: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee who barely misses a chance of surprising her fans with sizzling photos on Instagram and sultry dance moves in the regional films. The lady is best known for her amazing performance in films like Nagin, Sasura Bada Paisawala, Devra Bada Satawela and Dulaara. Well, with millions of followers on video- sharing app and thousands of fanbase in photo-sharing app, Chatterjee has never disappointed her followers. In fact, the lady is the Internet sensation who makes sure her fans are well updated about her personal as well as professional life.

Talking about her latest super hit song, Rani Chatterjee is seen shaking a Yash Kumar Mishra. In a bridal avatar, Bhojpuri sensation once again set the YouTube on fire. The super hit chartbuster titled Hath Ke Lakeer from the Bhojpuri blockbuster film, Ichchhadhari. Sung by Amit Gupta and Khushboo Jain, the track is helmed by Chote Baba and written by Azad Singh. The film is directed by Dev Pandey and stars Bhojpuri stars Poonam Pandey and Avadhesh Mishra. If you haven’t watched one of Rani Chatterjee’s most hit song, watch the video here:

Talking about her other projects, Rani Chatterjee will be seen sharing screens with Anjana Singh in the upcoming Bhojpuri project, Chotki Thakurayin. She will also star in Krodh, Gunday 2, Kanch Ki Chudiyan, Kanoon Ke Khiladdi and Life Me Twist.

Aslo, watch: Rani Chatterjee super hit songs from her blockbuster Bhojpuri films that have garnered millions of praises and love on YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More