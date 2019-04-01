Rani Chatterjee photo: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee has once again taken social media by storm with her sexy photos and her curvaceous body. The Bhojpuri star recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her dressed in a plunging neckline black dress. Take a look at her photo here.

Rani Chatterjee photo: Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee started her acting career back in 2004 with Sasura Bada PAisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari and the movie was one of the hit Bhojpuri movies of that year and made her a social media sensation with more than 300k followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. From her dance moves to her amazing acting skills, Rani has left a mark in the industry and now is the heart and soul of the Bhojpuri industry.

Rani Chatterjee recently shared a photo of her dressed in a beautiful black frilled dress. She has completed her look with kohled eyes, nude lipstick, and curly wavy hair. The picture in a span of just a few hours has crossed 5000 likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her fit and curvaceous body. Take a look at her photo here:

Bandhan Tute Na, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Devra Bada Satawela, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Inspector Chandni, Rani Chali Sasural,Rowdy Rani, Prem Deewani, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Bhagjogani, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Dil Aur Deewar, Rani Banal Jwala, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Gharwali Baharwali, Devra Ishaqbaaz, Love aur Rajniti 2, Jaanam, Paayal, Dariya Dil, Damaad Ji, among various other movies.

Some of the famous songs of the diva are- Payal Mein Jhumka Mein Bindiya Chudi, Pyar Ke Jadu Chal Gail, Aaj Akhiya Se, Rimjhim Barsela Sawan Ke Phuar, Rup Anmol Pawalu, Kahe Humke Jagailu, Kahi Loot Jaye Na, Najariya Na Ho Najariya Na, Chhatiya Lagala, Ratiya Ke Baat Ka Batai and many such other songs which have crossed millions of views on YouTube!

Watch Sherni Bhojpuri full movie here:

Rani Chatterjee has been honored with many awards among which she has also bagged 6th Bhojpuri awards for the best actress of the year for her amazing performance in Naagin.

Take a look at some of her sexy photos here:

