Rani Chatterjee hot photos: Rani Chatterjee leaves no stone unturned to provide justice with all characters she plays on-screen. The diva is best known for her predominant roles in Bhojpuri film Industry and gained popularity after giving major hit tracks to the industry. In her recent uploads on Instagram, the diva is looking fabulous dressed in a purple traditional saree with a golden border. With heavy earrings and ethnic jewellery, the diva is ruling over the Internet with her Indian looks. Her mild makeup and adorable smile is driving her fans crazy and in just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered a massive number of likes and comments.

Currently, the actor is busy with the shooting schedule of her upcoming movie–Chotki Thakurayin. The Internet sensation has about 228k followers on Instagram and leaves no chance of updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. The diva commenced her acting career with the movie–Sasura Bada Paisawala in the year 2003 with Manoj Tiwari. The diva also got an award as the Best Actress of the year for her performance in the movie–Nagin.

