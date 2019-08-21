Rani Chatterjee hot photos: Bhojpuri diva looks beautiful as ever in her latest Instagram photos. Dressed in a black off-shoulder top, Rani Chatterjee has paired up her look with kohled eyes, and glossy pink lipstick.

Rani Chatterjee hot photos: One of the hottest divas of Bhojpuri industry, Rani Chatterjee recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in all black, Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee looks sexy as ever. Complementing her attire with dark kohled eyes, glossy pink lipstick and long wavy hair, Rani Chatterjee is a sight to behold for sure. Sharing it with a motivational caption she wrote- You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.

Posted four hours ago, the photo has already crossed thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beauty. The internet sensation earlier this month had left for Bulgaria to shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 but sadly couldn’t go through till the end. She was the first Bhojpuri contestant on India’s first stunt reality game show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

On the work front, Rani Chaterejje started her career back in 2005 with Sasura Bada Paisawala with Manoj Tiwari. The movie was a hit at the box office and made her one of the most sought after actresses of the Bhojpuri industry. Apart from that, Rani Chatterjee has worked with all the A-Listers of Bhojpuri industry be it Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh or others.

Check out Rani Chatterjee’s hot pictures from her latest photoshoot here:

Some of her movies are- Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Sherni, Chandni, Ek Laila teen Chaila, Dariya Dil, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Phool Banal Angar, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Devra Bada Satawela, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Rowdy Rani, Rangbaaj, Icchadhaari, Karz, Rani Banal Jwala, Paayal, Waqalat and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App