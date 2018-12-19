Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee never misses a chance to sway her fans with hot and sexy photos of her. The gorgeous lady is an avid social media user who keeps on posting astonishing stills of her to treat her fans. This time too, she shared a photo of her where she can be seen doing Yoga to maintain her fitness. Look how sexy she looks!

One of the hottest Bhojpuri actors, Rani Chatterjee who is popular for her sexy latke Jhatke has become an internet sensation now. With her sizzling and bold avatars, she manages to hog headlines every time she posts a photo. Enjoying a large fan following on social media, she garners a huge number of likes on her photos.

Having a number of blockbuster hits under her name, the diva has become one of the leading ladies of the regional film industry. The splendid acting skills and hot dance performances of Rani Chatterjee have made everyone a fan of her. These days the actor is on to a mission of losing weight and her Instagram timeline says the same. The hot gym looks and sexy work out videos that she posts drive all her fans crazy. This time too, Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her where she can be seen performing an aasan of Yoga. Wearing her work out outfit, Rani Chatterjee is captured stretching in an open surrounding. Take a look!

Soon after she posted this photos, fans started showering comments and likes. With many people praising her for the mission, Rani Chatterjee would surely get energised and enthusiastic for it even more. Well, the hottie knows how to make her fans sweep off their feet and win a thousand hearts at once. With her stunning Instagram gallery, Rani Chatterjee makes her fans long for more! Here’s a glimpse of it!

