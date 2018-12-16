Rani Chatterjee photos: Rani Chatterjee never leaves a chance of entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy photos. In her recent upload, the actor shared her emotions by uploading her throwback picture of her movie–Rani Chali Sasural of the year 2012. The actor is looking alluring dressed in a bridal avatar.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Rani Chatterjee is best known for her phenomenal roles in the Bhojpuri film industry. The diva excels the talent of grasping attention by uploading her sexy photos and hot videos. Recently the hottie took to her official Instagram handle to share her throwback picture of her superhit movie–Rani Chali Sasural. In the picture, the actor is looking pretty, dressed in a bridal avatar. The red colour of the outfit is looking adorable on her. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over massive likes and shares which proves that her fans eagerly wait for the hottie to upload her sexy pictures.

Rani commenced with her acting career in the year 2003 by featuring in Bhojpuri drama Sasura Bada Paisewala with the co-star – Manoj Tiwari. The film was a commercial success and Rani got several awards for her role in the film. In 2013, the hard-working actor was declared as the Best Actress of the year for her outstanding performance in the movie Nagin by Bhojpuri Awards. Post to this, Rani continued to feature in a list of hit movies like –Bandhan Tute Na, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Rani Chali Sasural, Dil Aur Deewar, Rani Banal Jwala, Sakhi Ke Biyah and many more.

