Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee who is all set to make her Pollywood debut with the upcoming love saga Aasra, took to her official Instagram handle to share her another hot and sexy poolside selfie. Giving her thousands of Insta followers a mid-week surprise, the photo has already set the internet on fire.

Rani Chatterjee photos: And the poolside selfie continues! Seems like the stunning lady who never dissapoints her fans when it comes to killer dance performances in movies, these days is enjoying her swimming classes. The Bhojpuri beauty is quite active on social media and keeps on updating her audience about her professional and personal life. Just few hours ago, Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot and sizzling morning selfie. Those hazel brown eyes and pink lip colour is simply breathtaking.

Well, her frizzy hair and lack coloured swimming costume is definitely complimenting her sun-kissed selfie. Chatterjee who is all set to entertain her huge audience with her upcoming romantic comedy Rani Weds Raja, surprised her thousands of fans today i.e. December 5 by treating them with a stunning post. This is not it, she even shared her photo last night where she is seen standing next to the pool in a black coloured swim suit with neon coloured slippers. If you missed her post, take a look at the pictures shared by Bhojpuri sensation:

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee is on cloud nine as her upcoming film Rani Weds Raja’s music and trailer has garnered over 1 million views in a week. The film starring Ritesh Pandey and Rani Chatterjee in the lead is the Bhojpuri version of Bollywood’s superhit Tanu Weds Manu. She will also appear in a Punjabi film, Aasra. Rani Chatterjee took to her official photo-sharing app to share the news and the teaser.

Besides this, take a look at her poolside pictures:

