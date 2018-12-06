Rani Chatterjee video: Too lazy to hit the gym? Well, Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee's latest Instagram video will definitely make you hit the gym right away. The stunning lady who never misses a chance to make her 196k followers on photo-sharing app go crazy, shared her motivation gym video which within hours of its upload garnered over 5k likes.

Rani Chatterjee video: Too lazy to hit the gym? Well, Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee’s latest Instagram video will definitely make you hit the gym right away. The stunning lady who these days is either spotted in the swimming or gym, seems to be upto something very special for her fans. The Bhojpuri diva who barely misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga, took to her official photo-sharing app to post her gym video in a full cardio workout mode.

We all know how actively she shares her personal as well as professional things with her internet friends. Continuing her responsibility, the lady shared her powerpacked cardio video to make her Thursday more happening and energetic. In a grey-black gym outfit, Rani Chatterjee’s hairdo for her gym day simply complimented the look. Well, we are aware of how fitness freak our Bhojpuri sensation is. She is quite often seen posting her gym videos on Instagram. If you missed her latest cardio workout gym motivation video, take a look at it here!

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee is currently enjoying the success of Rani Weds Raja’s trailer and music release. The music and trailer was released on November 27 which within a day garnered over 1 million views on YouTube. Well, Rani Chatterjee is definitely the heart and soul of Bhojpuri film fraternity and we don’t need to prove that. Apart from Bhojpuri project, she will also star in Punjabi movie Aasra. Both her upcoming films will hit the theatres next year.

