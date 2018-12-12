Rani Chatterjee sexy videos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is one of the best known personalities of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The stunning diva has bagged the best actress award for her first ever blockbuster Nagin in 2013’s 6th Bhojpuri Awards. Recently, the gorgeous diva from Bhojpuri world took to her offiicial Instagram handle to share her cardio video. With utmost concentration, Rani Chatterjee is seen cycling in the gym in her black gym outfit.

Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is one of the best known personalities of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The stunning diva has bagged the best actress award for her first ever blockbuster Nagin in 2013’s 6th Bhojpuri Awards. Ever since then, Rabi Chatterjee has never stepped back from her amazing performances in Bhojpuri films. From Sasura Bada Paisewala to Chandni, Chhotki Dulhin, Dulaara, Durga, Rani Chatterjee is always up with new roles and sultry dance moves in her movies. Whether sexy performances or sexy photos, she has become the Internet sensation in such a short period of time.

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is quite active on social media and we don’t need to prove why! The stunning lady is loved and adored by her 144k followers for her sexy photos and sultry dance videos on Photo-sharing app, Instagram. From her stunning poolside pictures donning her curves to gym videos, Rani Chatterjee is always up with something new and unique for her beloved ones. Like recently, the gorgeous diva from Bhojpuri world took to her offiicial Instagram handle to share her cardio video. With utmost concentration, Rani Chatterjee is seen cycling in the gym in her black gym outfit.

If you missed her gym video, take a look at the video that has already garnered thousands of likes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More