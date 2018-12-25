Rani Chatterjee hot video: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry, Rani Chatterjee never kisses a chance give hot gossips about her upcoming movies to her fans. Chatterjee recently took to her official photo-sharing app to let her fans know about her upcoming movie, Chor Machaye Shor which has already set the Internet on fire as the trailer of upcoming movie is in the theatres now.

Rani Chatterjee hot videos: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is one of the best know divas of regional industry. Popular for her sexy and sultry dance moves in the Bhojpuri movies, Rani Chatterjee is garnering love praises since since her first film Sasura Bada Paisawala hit the theatres in 2004. Ruling the industry for almost a decade, Chatterjee undoubtedly is the heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry. From good digits of movies under her belt, Chatterjee never misses a chance to showcase her charisma.

Recently, the stunning lady who stays quite active on social media, took to her official Instagram handle to share the poster and much-awaited news of her movie trailer Chor Machaye Shor getting released. Helmed by Aniket Mishra and bankrolled by Kunal Singh, the trailer of the film definitely flaunts the power pack performance of Chatterjee in the film which stars Akash Singh Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Anjana Singh, Manoj Tiger and Awdhesh Mishra. If still you have watched the Chor Machaye Shor trailer, here’s the sneak peek to it:

Not just Shor Machaye Chor, Rani Chatterjee is also gearing up to make her fans go gaga with her upcoming romantic drama Rani Weds Raja starring Ritesh Pandey. Well, the film has already created a lot of buzz in the industry as its trailer and music which was released on November 27, has already garnered over million views on YouTube.

