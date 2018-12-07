Rani Chatterjee video: Bhojpuri bombshell once again sets the internet on fire with her sultry dance moves. The tunning lady who is known for her sexy photos and sensual dance videos, took to her official Instagram handle to share her throwback Ghayal Yoddha song.

Rani Chatterjee video: Bhojpuri bombshell is one of the most popular diva of regional film industry. With end number of hits under her belt, Chatterjee never steps back from treating her fans with mesmerising dance performances and sexy pictures. Be it her sensual dance moves in the movies or mindblowing chemistry with co-stars, the lady is up and ready to do new things on screens. There is no doubt that the bhojpuri sensation is a versatile lady and never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga.

Recently, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot and sexy latkas and jhatkas on the Ghayal Yoddha’s song. Although, the movie was released in 2011 but the song of Ghayal Yoddha starring Rani Chatterjee, got released yesterday. Well, the hot and sexy video of Rani Chatterjee in a shiny blue coloured 2 piece is simply unmissable. With her sultry curves and a perfect hairdo, Chatterjee sets the internet on fire. If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at the sexy video of Rani Chatterjee:

Talking about her work, the stunning lady is currently on cloud nine as before her movie Rani Weds Raja could hit the theatres, it has created a buzz in the industry. With its music and trailer hitting 1 million views within 24 hours, Rani Chatterjee in the movie will be seen romancing Ritesh Pandey. Apart from that, Rani Chatterjee will also star in Punjabi movie, Aasra.

