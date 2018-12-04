Rani Chatterjee videos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is all set to make her Pollywood debut with Guggu Gill's upcoming project Aasra. Helmed by Balkar Singh Balli, the love saga will hit the theatres on April 19, next year. Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of Aasra.

Rani Chatterjee videos: She is hot, she is sexy, she knows how to make her millions of fan followers go crazy with her killer looks, she is the bombshell of Bhojpuri industry. Well, its none other than Rani Chatterjee who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film fraternity since 2004. Not just the films, she has now become the online sensation. From her sexy photos to sultry video, Rani Chatterjee never misses a chance to entertain her Instagram fans.

The lady who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri project Rani Weds Raja, is currently enjoying the massive success of Rani Weds Raja trailer and music. Well, the lady today i.e. December 4, took to her official photo-sharing app to surprise her fans with a movie teaser. This time, the film is not a Bhojpuri project instead a Punjabi project. Proving her versatility, the Bhojpuri bombshell will be starring in Aasra. Before we talk more about the film, take a look at the breathtaking teaser of her upcoming love saga which is as romantic as any of the Karan Johar films.

In the video, Rani Chatterjee is seen wearing a pink coloured suit while she hugs Guggu Gill who is playing the lead character in the movie. Talking about the film, it is helmed by Balkar Singh Balli. The shooting of the romantic saga Aasra began early in 2018 and will hit the theatres on April 19, next year. Aasra will star Guggu Gill, Rani Chatterjee and Tinnu Verma.

