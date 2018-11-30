Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is on cloud nice as her upcoming film Rani Weds Raja's trailer starring Ritesh Pandey has garnered 1 million views o n YouTube within 2 days. The film which is likely to hit the floors by the end of this year, is a love romantic comedy drama. Take a look at Rani Chatterjee's recent exciting Instagram posr.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is on cloud nine as her latest move Rani Weds Raja starring Ritesh Pandey’s trailer has crosses 1 million views on YouTube. The much-anticipated trailer of a romantic saga was released on November 27 on YouTube,across the world.Excited and happy to see the already garnered success of upcoming movies, Bhojpuri sensation took to her official Instagram handle to share the poster of her film. In yellow ethnic outfit, Rani is seen holding her two braids in the poster while Ritesh Pandey looks dashing in a red-blue suit as he looks at his lady with love.

We all know our stunning Bhojpuri diva never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga with her looks. Be it ethnic or western, Rani Chatterjee sizzles like a boss lady in whatever she wears. Recently, the beauty who is the heart and soul ofBhojpuri cinema took to her official photo-sharing app to suprise her fans with a hot Bum Bum Diggy Diggy video. Not just that, She simply looked gorgeous when she shared her trailer release event pictures and videos with her fans. The lady who has been working in the Bhojpuri film fraternity has garnered millions of love and praises from her audience for her amazing performances in movies .

Take a look at mid-week surprise:

Rani Weds Raja is the Bhojuri version of Bollywood’s superhit movie starring Kangana Ranaut Tanu Weds Manu. The makers of the film released the official trailer of the much-awaited movie on November 27, across the world. Take a look at the stunning pictures of Rani Chatterjee from the Rani Weds Raja trailer release event:

