Rani Chatterjee videos: Bhojpuri sensation who is known for her killer moves dances on Sapna Chodhary's popiular song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. The stunning diva took to her official Instagram handle to share the video which has so far garnered over 15k views.

Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular dancing divas of Bhojpuri industry. Her sensual performances in films like Sasura Bada Paisewala, Nagin, Damini and Dulaara is not hidden from us. Those killer dance moves and sultry expressions are all what her fans die for. From winning millions of hearts to being honoured with best actress award, her journey in the film industry is just like a mountain that has end. Well, she apparently is quite active on social media and hardly misses an opportunity to make us say ooh la la when it comes to Rani Chatterjee photos and videos.

Recently, the gorgeous lady who is currently enjoying the pre success of her upcoming romantic saga Rani Weds Raja, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet again sexy video. Well, alike her ordinary video on Bhojpuri songs, this dancing post on Photo-sharing app was a little different. She was seen shaking a leg on none other than Sapna Choudhary’s most popular song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. We all know, nobody can beat those killer dance moves of Sapna Choudhary but guess what! Rani Chatterjee in her sports wear did it quite well. Even though her dance moves were a little different from Sapna’s, her Instagram post simply garnered 15k views within a span of 1-2 hours.

