Rani Chatterjee videos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Rani Weds Raja. The stunning lady who is known for her seductive and sultry dance moves, took to her official Instagram handle to share her first dance video on Nepali chartbuster Sani naresau na Malai fakauna aaudaina.

Rani Chatterjee videos: Ruling the Bhojpuri industry with her sensual looks and sultry dance moves, Rani Chatterjee is one of the highest grossing actor of film fraternity. The lady simply slays like a boss lady in whatever she does, be it her Tik Tok videos or poolside photos. Not just the film industry, she has also become the internet sensation and often surprises her huge fan following with sexy photos and videos. With her seductibe dance moves and breathtaking photos, Chatterjee never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga.

On December 3, the Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her fans with a video. Well, her treat came as a dance performance on Nepali chartuster Sani naresau na Malai fakauna aaudaina. The song that has been doing well on YouTube, seems to be one of Chatterjee’s favourite as the lady in the video was seen enjoying the track sung by Bhuddha Lama. In her gym outfit, Rani Chatterjee perfectly did the lip syncing with powerpack dance steps. If you still haven’t watched the video, take a look at the unmissable dances moves of Rani Chatterjee.

On the work front, the lady who has bagged many best actress awards is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Rani Weds Raja. Well, the romantic comedy saga is the Bhojpuri version of Bollywood’s blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu starring Kangana Ranaut. The film is likely to hit the theatres in the beginning months of 2019. The trailer and music of the movie was launded on November 27 and guess what, the film has already garnered praises and love from the audience before its release.

