Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee is back to stun the audience with her latest sensuous and sultry photos. In the photo shared by Rani on her official Instagram account, the diva can be seen raising temperatures with her latest pool photo. Donning a black and pink monokini, Rani looks too hot to handle in her latest photo and can be seen making fans go gaga over her. Have a look at Rani Chatterjee's latest pool photo here-

Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee is a stunner and she knows it. Regarded as one of the sought-after and hottest actors of Bhojpuri cinema, Rani does not only rule the silver screens but also the hearts of fans on social media. Every time she shares a new photo or video, the photo is bound to make everyone stop and look at it. To give a pleasant surprise to her fans, Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest photo that is leaving everyone mesmerised.

In the photo shared by Rani on her Instagram account, she can be seen taking a dip in the swimming pool. As she faces her back towards the towards the camera and flaunts her curvaceous body and sizzling avatar, Rani is making everyone go gaga in a black and pink swimming suit. To amp up the hotness quotient, the stunning lady has tied her hair in a bun.

Sharing the photo with her fans and followers, Rani Chatterjee thanked her close friend and Bhojpuri actor Nidhi Jha for clicking the photo. Just after Rani shared the photo, it went viral in no time reflecting her sheer charm and massive fan base. Garnered over 7K likes and still counting, the comment section has been flooded with comments appreciating her too hot to handle looks.

On the work front, the trailer of Rani Chatterjee’s upcoming film Rani Weds Raja released earlier this week. In the film, the actor will be seen sharing the big screen with Ritesh Pandey. Released just a day ago, the trailer of the film has already crossed 1 million views on YouTube.

Have a look at Rani Chatterjee’s more pool photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More