Rani Chatterjee photos: One of the most beautiful actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee, has once again set internet ablaze with her spectacular acting skills and her sexy latkas and jhatkas. The Bhojpuri sensation started her acting career with Sasura Bada Paise Wala opposite Manoj Tiwari in 2004. The movie was one of the highest grossing films of that year and bagged her recognition in the Bhojpuri industry. Recently, Rani Chatterjee took to her official Insta handle to share her picture in a blue sports bra and black tights and had captioned her picture as- Gym is my first and only love, the picture has already garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

In her 15 year long career, Rani Chatterjee has featured in more than 50 Bhojpuri movies, 5 television shows, more than 10 item numbers and in numerous stage shows. Currently, the diva is filming for her upcoming movie opposite Anjana Singh and keeps on treating her fans with pictures of them from the sets of Chotki Thakurayin. On a professional note, Rani Chatterjee will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja opposite Ritesh Pandey, The movie is a Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood hit Tanu Weds Manu and is slated to release this year all over the country. The fitness diva Rani Chatterjee will have one amazing and tiring year as she will e making her debut into the Punjabi industry too!

Have a look at Rani Chatterjee’s gym photo here:

