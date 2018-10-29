Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri item queen Rani Chatterjee is back to charm the audience with her latest photos. In the photos shared on her Instagram account, Rani is looking stunning as she dolls up for the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Donning a bright yellow suit with pink detailing, Rani is a sight to behold in her latest photos and is winning hearts.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Ruling hearts with her sensuous and sultry dance moves, Bhojpuri item queen Rani Chatterjee celebrated the occasion of Karwa Chauth with great fervour and enthusiasm. Surprising the audience with her glamorous avatar, Rani took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she looks absolutely beautiful.

Dressed in a yellow and hot pink suit, Rani completed his look with statement earrings, matching lipstick and a small bindi. To amp up her look, Rani kept her hair open and stole hearts with her bright smile and flushed pink cheeks. Needless to say, the diva is making it difficult for her fans to take their eyes off her and proving that she is indeed the queen of hearts.

Received more than 2K likes, Rani’s avatar is receiving love and appreciation from fans all over the internet. Extending her the best wishes of Karwa Chauth, fans showered the diva with compliments on her stunning looks and ethnic avatar.

However, it is not the first time that Rani has mesmerised everyone with her beautiful photos. Known to be quite active on social media, the actor keeps sharing her photos from her latest photoshoot, fitness routines or pool date with her best friends.

Workwise, Rani Chatterjee made her debut with the film Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari and later starred in successful films like Nagin, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, Rani No. 786 and many more. Recently, she was seen in the film Sakhi Ke Biyah co-starring Sunil Sagar, Gopal Rai, Brijesh Tripathi and Maya Yadav.

