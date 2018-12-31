Rani Chatterjee is one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry, who is popular for her sexy latke-jhatke. The gorgeous diva is not just famous for her superb acting skills and dance moves but now she has also become an internet sensation. Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 231k followers, Rani Chatterjee has become one of the most loved and adored actors of the industry.

Always popping eyes with her hot and sexy photos on her official social media accounts, Rani Chatterjee has yet again stolen the limelight! The actor never misses a chance to sway her fans by flaunting her curvaceous body. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in sexy gym attire. Posing for the camera beautifully, Rani Chatterjee is looking gorgeous! Take a look:

Well, this is not the first time Rani Chatterjee has created a buzz on the internet with her stunning stills. She keeps on posting sizzling photos of her and garners a huge number of likes by the people!

