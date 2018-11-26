Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to share the first motion poster of her upcoming film Raja Weds Rani starring Ritesh Pandey. Well, we all know how active Chatterjee is on social media and quite often shares her funny videos with Pandey but the fans are excited to watch the official trailer and music of the upcoming romantic drama.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is one of the finest actors of Bhojpuri industry. Known for her amazing performance in Naagin for which she even bagged the best actress award in 6th Bhojpuri Award back in 2013, Rani Chatterjee simply oozes her talent in the best way possible. From sensual dance moves to her curvy figure, Chatterjee with her mesmerising acting and dancing work in the movies has enjoyed being a part of many Bhojpuri superhits. Be it Sita, Devra Bada Satawela or Rani No. 786, Rani Chatterjee is always up with a new role which adds flavours to her blockbuster list.

Recently Bhojpuri sensation took to her official Instagram handle to invite her friend and fans on the event which is likely to take place on November 27. The stars of the upcoming Bhojpuri film Rani Chatterjee and Ritesh Pandey shared a motion teaser to inform their huge fan following about the release date of Raja weds Rani trailer and music. In the Raja weds Rani motion poster, Rani is seen in a bridal avatar while Ritesh Pandey, the groom-to-be looks into the eyes of his lady love.

Well, this is not the first time that our Bhojpuri bombshell has taken to social media to share her fun times with Ritesh Pandey. The beauty who stays quite active on social media has shared boomerangs, videos and infact her obsession with Tik Tok has also effected Ritesh Pandey. Take a look at the videos shared by Rani Chatterje on her official photo-sharing app.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More