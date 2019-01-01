Rani Chatterjee video: Rani Chatterjee started her career with Sasura Bada Paisawala in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari. the movie was one 0f the highest grossing movies of the year and bagged er recognition for her work. Since then in her 14-year long career, she has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films and will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja opposite Ritesh Pandey.

Rani Chatterjee video: Bhojpuri actor wishes fans Happy New Year in the craziest way! take a look

Rani Chatterjee video: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee recently on December 31, 2018, took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of her dancing with her friends on New Year’s Eve. The diva kept her New Year low key, dressed in a plunging deep neckline white t-shirt and black sweats the actor danced to the tunes of Gori Tor Chunari, crooned by Ritesh Pandey. The video in a span of just an hour has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for her beauty.

Rani Chatterjee started her career with Sasura Bada Paisawala in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari. the movie was one 0f the highest grossing movies of the year and bagged er recognition for her work. Since then in her 14-year long career, she has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films and will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja opposite Ritesh Pandey. The movie Rani Weds Raja is a Bhojpuri remake of the superhit film Tanu Weds Manu. Rani Chatterjee has already signed projects ahead of the year and will be seen making her Punjabi debut as well! Take a look at the video here:

