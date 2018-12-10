Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee is back to set the screens on fire with her sizzling dance moves. To steal hearts, Rani has shared her latest song Chain Raja Ji from the film Damini on her official Instagram account in which she is raising the hotness quotient with her sexy attire and sensational dance moves. In the video, Rani is seen romancing her co-star Vinay Anand.

With her sensational dance moves, oh-so-hot persona and notable performances, Rani Chatterjee has emerged as one of the most bankable actors of Bhojpuri film industry. Whenever she appears on the big screen, the diva makes sure to sweep the audience off their feet with her hotness quotient. As continues to garner praises with her performance in Rani Weds Raja trailer, Rani is leaving no stone unturned to promote her another upcoming film Damini.

To raise excitement for the film, Rani recently took to her official Instagram account to share the film’s latest song Chain Raja Ji. Flaunting her seductive and too hot to handle dance moves, Rani is setting the screens on fire in the dance video.

Amping up the hotness metre, Rani is looking super-hot in a white crop top paired with a bright pink wrap-around dress. To complete her look, she has styled her attire with a bindi on her forehead with matching earrings, bangles and payal. Complementing her look, Rani’s co-star Vinay Anand is looking dapper in a shimmery golden Kurta Pyjama.

Shared just a few hours ago on her Instagram account, the video has already garnered more than 5K views. With this, fans cannot stop complimenting Rani’s sexy dance moves and undeniable on-screen charm in the comment section. Regarded as one of the hottest female actors of Bhojpuri film industry, Rani is also a social media sensation and gives her competitors a run for their money every time she shares a new photo or video.

Have a look at some of Rani Chatterjee’s photos here:

