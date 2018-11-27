Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee, who is known to raise temperatures with her sensuous and seductive avatar, is motivating everyone to hit the gym in her latest video. In the video shared by Rani Chatterjee on her Instagram account, the diva can be seen sweating it out with gym ropes. As she works out in a red t-shirt, black leggings and red shoes, Rani is making even the no-makeup look seem super-hot.

Known to rule the silver screen with her sexy and seductive dance moves and phenomenal acting skills, Rani Chatterjee has emerged as one of the hottest and most sought-after actors of Bhojpuri cinema. Be it taking social media by storm with her dance numbers to setting the screens on fire with her latest photos and videos, the diva surely knows how to make her fans weak in the knees. On November 27, Rani took to her official Instagram account to share her latest workout video.

Dressed in a red t-shirt, black leggings and matching shoes, the actor looks gorgeous as ever even without makeup. As she hits the heavy ropes on the ground and squats simultaneously, Rani looks determined to give major fitness motivation. As stated in her caption, the diva looks no less than a super woman while sweating it off at the gym.

Soon after Rani shared the video on her official Instagram account, the video garnered over 2K views in no time and the number is increasing manifolds, owing to Rani’s massive fan base and sensuous persona. Thanking the diva for kickstarting the day on a high note, her fans and followers cannot stop showering compliments on Rani’s hard work and determination.

Interestingly, the trailer of Rani Chatterjee and Ritesh Pandey’s upcoming film Rani Weds Raja is scheduled to release today, i.e November 27. Helmed by Prasant Kumar and produced by Vandana Giri, Rani Weds Raja will see Rani Chatterjee in a bridal avatar.

