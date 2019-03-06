Rani Chatterjee hot video: Bhojpuri bombshell who is known for her amazing performances in movies like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786, won millions of hearts by transforming into a sexy lady. The beauty who is all set to entertain her audience with Chotki Thakurayin took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest hot workout video.

If you missed watching Rani Chatterjee’s latest Instagram workout video, take a sneak peek to it here:

Also, watch Rani Chatterjee’s hot gym photos and videos:

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee will be seen entertaining her huge fanbase with the upcoming Bhojpuri project titled Chotki Thakurayin starring Anjana Singh. Apart from this, she will also feature in Neha Shree starrer Rani Ki Hukumat. Well, not just one! She has Jab Jab Khoon Pukare, Kanoon Ke Khiladdi, Rani Ki Aayegi Baraat, Chor Police, Rani Dilwar Jani, Sawariya Mohe Rang De, Samrajya, Chamatkar, Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi, Hum Hai Bhojpuria Sultan and Zero Banal Hero.

