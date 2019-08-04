Rani Chatterjee hot videos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee has always been known for her sexy dance moves and currently the diva is all set to join Khatron Ke Khiladi and for the shot, the actress has lost up to18 kgs, here are the top hot videos of the diva which will blow your mind.

Rani Chatterjee hot videos: Rani Chatterjee the stunner of Bhojpuri film industry needs no introduction as her commendable work has done all for her. The diva with her killer looks and curvaceous body made hear the most appealing actress of Bhojpuri film industry. Whereas, her each career decision took her to the success heights in the Bhojpuri film industry. Rani’s alluring dance videos made her be counted as one of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Talking about her marketing skills, Rani truly knows how to please her fans by sharing hot videos and photos of her, earlier this month Rani shared some hot videos of hers in which she totally looks alluring. Rani Chatterjee has everything to be in the Bhojpuri world from killer looks to sultry dance moves the diva has it all. No doubt the diva has that ‘it’ factor in her.

Also Read: Rani Chatterjee sheds 18 kgs before Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot begins, take a sneak peek into her workout routine

Currently, Rani Chatterjee is all set to gear take a big bang entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The diva definitely going to stun fans with her fit and athletic body, Rani has been working hard in the gym every day and till now she had reduced up to 18 kgs. No doubt this Bhojpuri queen is very much passionate for her work and truly knows her way. On the professional front, Rani debuted in Bhojpuri film industry with a TV serial Sasura Bada Paisawala, after that the diva never looked back in her career and worked in many TV serials and Bhojpuri films Damaad Ji, Chaila Babu, Phool Banal Angar, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Rani No. 786, Rani Chali Sasural, Rowdy Rani, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Bhagjogani, Dil Aur Deewar, Jaanam and many more. Currently, the actor to be seen in Sakhi Ke Biyah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App