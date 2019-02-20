Rani Chatterjee Instagram post: Inspired by Shilpa Shetty, Rani Chatterjee is all set to become the next Internet fitness freak who barely misses a chance of motivating her fans to workout and stay healthy. The Bhojpuri beauty today took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures while doing Yoga.

Rani Chatterjee Instagram post: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee barely misses a chance of making her fans go gaga with her sizzling pictures. From posting the first look of her upcoming projects to making us all fall in love with her swimming skills, Rani is always up with something impressing. The talented lady who is known for her amazing performances in Bhojpuri movies, recently took to her official Instagram handle to flaunt her flexible moves. Well, the gorgeous lady in a series of post is seen doing flexible yoga asanas.

In a black coloured body-fitted yoga workout outfit, she is seen doing yoga in the balcony of her house. The images were posted today i.e. February 20, and within minutes of its upload has garnered likes and comments in which her fans are seen praising her dedication to stay fit. Well, this is not the first time that lady has posted something like this. She has become an Internet sensation and of course of a source of motivation for her fans who want to stay healthy.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Rani Chatterjee on her official Instagram handle:

Talking about her upcoming projects, the gorgeous Rani Weds Raja star is all set to impress her fans with the upcoming Bhojpuri movie Chotki Thakurayin starring Anjana Singh. Apart from this, Sasura Bada Paisawela actor will be seen in Chor Machay Shor, Krodh, Gunday 2, Sakhi Ke Biyah, Rani Ki Hukumat and Kanch Ki Chudiyan.

