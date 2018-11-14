Rani Chatterjee workout videos: Bhojpuri sensation who is known for her sensual and sultry moves in Bhojpuri film industry, took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot and sexy gym video. In a full gym avatar, the lady simply slayed like a boss while doing squats with dumbbells in the gym.

Rani Chatterjee workout videos: Bhojpuri sensation has a Wednesday surprise for her fans! The Bhojpuri sensation who is known for her killer dance moves recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot gym video. In purple gym t-shirt and leggings, Chatterjee was seen doing squats with dumbbells in the gym. This is not for the first time that the lady has treated her fans with the such a motivation videos, the lady is often seen posting her gym videos and photos on social media to let her fans know that she is a health conscious person.

With over 168k followers on social media, her latest post has already garnered thousands of likes within hours. Not just that, Chatterjee’s huge fan following has already started pouring out love in the form of comments on her post. The Bhojpuri sensation who is known for her sultry and sensuous performances in Bhojpuri film industry, Rani’s recent monokini photo has set the internet on fire. The stunning lady made her fans go gaga with her poolside pose in the photo which was posted by her yesterday i.e. November 14.

Watch the hot gym videos of Rani Chatterjee that will force you to hit the gym today:

Talking about Rani Chatterjee’s work, the Bhojpuri sensation made her acting debut with the film Sasura Bada Paisawala starring Manoj Tiwari. She has also worked in movies like Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, Nagin and Rani No. 786. The hot lady is all ready to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Sakhi Ke Biyah starring Bhojpuri singer Sunil Sagar. Although, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 4, this year, but due to some issues the movie is still waiting to release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More