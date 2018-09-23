Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee, who often sets the internet on fire, once again melted hearts on Sunday, September 23, when she posted a picture on her official Instagram photo. The diva was seen wearing red lipstick. With great stardom, the diva has been featured in more than 500 dance videos.

Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee, who is the YouTube queen and has a massive fan following, posted a new picture on Instagram, in which she was seen posing towards the camera. The diva was seen wearing red lipstick. With great stardom, the diva has been featured in more than 500 dance videos. Earlier, the Bhojpuri sensation had stormed the internet after she had put out a fiercely sensuous photo wearing a sexy black dress.

The diva, who is already excessively popular on social media, made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala. She was featured with superstar Manoj Tiwari in the film, directed by Ajay Sinha. After which, she was featured in many films, which did great on Box office, such as Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, Rani No. 786, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati among others.

