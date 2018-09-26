Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee uploaded a video on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, September 26, in which she was seen having a gala time at the poolside. The diva has a massive following on social media and in Bhojpuri cinema. She started her career in 2o04 after which she has only witnessed success.

Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee once again melts heart through her Instagram post

Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee once again melted many hearts on social media after she uploaded a video of poolside along with her friend, in which she was seen having a gala time in swimming pool. Besides a video, she also posted a picture on Wednesday, September 25. There is no doubt about the hottie’s fan following on social media and among Bhojpuri cinema. Remember Aawate Palang Pe Dehiya song, which starred Rohit Raj Yadav and Rani herself? The video gained innumerable views of YouTube just after it was released.

The diva has a massive following on social media and in Bhojpuri cinema. She started her career in 2o04 Manoj Tiwari’s film ‘Sasural Bada Paisawala after which she has only witnessed success.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More