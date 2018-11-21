Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Rani Weds Raja starring Ritesh Panday. Well, Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram handle to give a mid-week surprise to her 175.5k followers on social media with a hot and sensual photo. Take a look at the stunning photos shared by Rani Chatterjee that has already garnered thousands of likes.

Rani Chatterjee photos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri film fraternity, Rani Chatterjee never misses a golden opportunity to make her fan go gaga with her mesmerising performances in movies and songs. The lady who is known for her sensual and sexy dance moves is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Rani Weds Raja which is the Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood’s blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu starring Kangana Ranaut and Sakhi Ke Biya. The film will star Bhojpuri actor Ritesh Panday.

With 175.5k followers on social media, Rani Chatterjee is quite active on Instagram and often treats her fans with hot and sensual photos. The lady who made her acting debut with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala in 2004, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest sexy picture. In denim hot pants, the lady looked stunning as she posed for a picture in a white off-shoulder top. Hands decked with rings and face with a beautiful smile, Rani Chatterjee made the mid-week more special for her fans.

Take a look at the series of stunning photos shared by our gorgeous Bhojpuri sensation on her Instagram handle:

That’s not it! Rani Chatterjee who has impressed massive amount of audience with her curvaceous body and her sexy latkas and jatkas, makes sure her fans are inspired. The lady quite often shares her gym videos, be it her leg day or simply squats day with dumbbells. Her gym photos and videos are definitely fitness goals and here’s proof to it.

Watch the photos and videos of Rani Chatterjee:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More