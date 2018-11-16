Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram handle to share her happy face weekend photo. The lady who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with her two upcoming films Sakhi Ke Biyah and Rani Weds Raja starring Ritesh Panday, is often seen sharing her sensual photos and videos on social media.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee started her hot and sensual career with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisewala in 2005. Ever since that the lady has not looked back and has been a part of over 50 Bhojpuri movies without any break. The beauty who never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her sexy and sultry photos and videos, took to her official Instagram handle to share her happy face picture. In a black dress with floral print, Chatterjee chose to wear denim shoes as she posed for a picture.

On the professional front, Rani Chatterjee is all set to entertain her huge fan following with Bhojpuri movie Rani Weds Raja starring Ritesh Panday. The upcoming movie is the Bhojpuri version of Tanu Weds Manu. Honoured with best actress awards at 6th Bhojpuri awards in 2013 for her blockbuster movie Nagin. Rani Chatterjee will also star in Bhojpuri action drama film Sakhi Ke Biyah starring Sunil Sagar, Gopal Rai, Brijesh Tripathi and Maya Yadav. The 29-year-old actress is known for her amazing performances in Bhojpuri films like Devra Bada Satawela, Sita and Rani No 786.

With over 169k followers on Instagram, Rani Chatterjee is often seen treating her fans with her sensual and sexy photos and videos that often garner thousands of likes. Take a look at the happy face weekend photo of Rani Chatterjee:

