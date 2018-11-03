Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee who is known for her amazing performance in Sasura Bada Paisewala turns 29 today i.e. November 29. Devra Bada Satawela actor took to her official Instagram handle to share the cute video of her having fun with her family.

Rani Chatterjee photos: And the Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee who is known for her amazing performance in Sasura Bada Paisewala turns 29 today i.e. November 29. The hottie who never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her killer looks and sexy curves, the lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her birthday photos and videos. The hottie wishes herself happy birthday by posting a boomerang on her social media. Devra Bada Satawela actor Rani Chatterjee posted an Instagram video flaunting her 1+6t phone that she got as a gift.

With 160k followers on social media, Rani Chatterjee made acting debut in Bhojpuri industry with Sasura Bada Paisawala starring Manoj Tiwari in 2014. From Bandhan Tute Na to Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Rani No. 786, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Dukaara, Rani Banal Jwala, Real Indian Mother and Icchadhaari, Rani Chatterjee was honoured with 6th Bhojpuri awards in 2013 for best actress of the year for her amazing performances in Naagin.

Take a look at the happy birthday video shared by Rani Chatterjee on Instagram:

Rani Chatterjee-starrer Sakhi Ke Biyah is one of the much-anticipated movies of Bhojpuri industry. Helmed by Nand Kishore Mahto, Sakhi Ke Biyah is bankrolled by Pawan Kumar Mahto. Sunil Sagar, Gopal Rai, Brijesh Tripathi, Maya Yadav and Rani Chatterjee-starrer Sakhi Ke Biyah was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 4, this year but the film didn’t occur. The official trailer of the film was released on March 8 on the YouTube channel.

