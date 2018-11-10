Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri sensation all set to celebrate the much-awaited festival of Bihar, Chhath Puja 2018. Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning video in which she is seen dancing on Chhath Puja song. Take a look at the video shared by Rani Chatterjee on social media.

Rani Chatterjee photos: On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee took to her Instagram handle to share her stunning video in which she is seen dancing on the beats of Chhath Puja songs. The Bhojpuri diva is seen wearing a glittery red and golden outfit with golden jewellery. Well, that’s not it! she is seen wearing a red coloured powder which is called sindoor in Bihar from her forehead to nose. Seems like the lady was simply enjoying the occasion of chhath puja which is one of the most important festivals of Bihar.

With Kundan work jewellery and red-green Indian outfit, Chatterjee looked beautiful in the video. This is not for the first time that she has shared her festive video with her fans. The gorgeous diva of Bhojpuri world is often seen treating her fans with her stunner photos and videos. In purple and red saree, Rani Chatterjee looked like a bride as she danced on a Chatth Puja song. With beautiful henna and golden jewellery, Rani chose to wear bridal bangles which are also known as chooda as she entertained her fans in the video.

Watch the Chhath Puja videos of Rani Chatterjee that were shared on her social media:

The 29-year-old Bhojpuri beauty has worked in over 20 movies. Chatterjee made her Bhojpuri acting debut in 2003 and ever since then, have been collecting all the praises and love from the audience. From Sasura Bada Paisawala to Devra Bada Satawela, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa. Dulaara, Real Indian Mother and the most recent one Sakhi Ke Biyah, Rani Chatterjee is best known for Nagin performance.

