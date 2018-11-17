Rani Chatterjee photos: The Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest dance ready photo in a black outfit. With hot red lip colour, Rani Chatterjee simply looks beautiful and alluring in the picture that has already garnered a lot of likes on the photo-sharing account.

Rani Chatterjee photos: The Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee looks dance ready in her latest Instagram post and here’s the proof to it. The stunning lady who is quite active on social media never misses a chance to make her huge fan following go gaga with her sexy and alluring photos and video. The lady recently took to her official photo sharing account to share her hot pic in polka dot black-white track pants with a black t-shirt. With hot red lipstick, Chatterjee simply took the breath away with her killer looks. Setting the internet on fire, Bhojpuri diva has already garnered super likes on her latest upload.

Talking about her professional life, Rani Chatterjee made her Bhojpuri debut with Manoj Tiwari in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala. Well, the beauty who has been a part of many movies in the Bhojpuri industry, Rani Chatterjee was on the seventh cloud when her first film bagged a position in one of the highest grossing movies of the film fraternity. The diva who is known for her sensual and sultry dance moves has number awards under her belt. She was infact honoured with the 6th Bhojpuri awards in 2013 where she was declared the best actress for her performance in Nagin.

Take a look at the latest Instagram picture of Rani Chatterjee:

