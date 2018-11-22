Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to treat her fans with a stunning throwback photo. The stunning diva of Bhojpuri film industry who was last seen in Icchadhaari, is currently waiting for her upcoming movie Sunil Sagar-starrer Sakhi Ke Biyah to hit the theatres.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri bombshell made her acting debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala. Ever since then, the stunning lady of Bhojpuri industry has not looked back to her struggling days. With a bang on performances in the movies and millions of fans in love with her, Rani Chatterjee managed to bag the best actress award in the 6th Bhojpuri Awards that were held in 2013. Her amazing performance in Nagin starring Khesari Lal Yadav, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Manoj Tiger, made her win the awards.

From Bandhan Tute Na to Sakhi Ke Biyah, Rani Chatterjee never misses a golden opportunity to treat her fans with her sexy dance moves. Although, a few days back Rani Chatterjee decided to quit social media and infact bid adieu to her fans but that hardly lasted for a day and she was back. The lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her throwback photo with Bollywood actor Vinay Anand. Cherishing the bond and good old days with Vinay Anand at the sets of Bhojpuri film Damini, Chatterjee posted a hot photo with him. In pink dress and white shoes, Rani Chatterjee was seen giving a hug to Vinay Anand who was in hit casuals.

We all know how active Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee on Instagram is. The lady shared her stunning photo with Vinay Anand today i.e. November 22. With a message stating that their biggest hit Damini is still not available on YouTube neither are the songs that garnered praises from the audience. She even told her fans that she is waiting for the songs and films to be released on YouTube.

Take a look at the sweet Instagram post Vinay Anand shared on his official photo-sharing handle, this year:

