Rani Chatterjee workout videos: Rani Chatterjee who is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with upcoming movie Chor Machaye Shor and Chotki Thakurayin took to her official Instagram handle to share a motivating workout video. With a caption stating no one can stop her, Chatterjee's video in which she is seen doing crunches has garnered over 9k likes on social media.

Rani Chatterjee Instagram post: One of the most bankable and talented divas of the Bhojpuri industry, Rani Chatterjee never skips an opportunity of inspiring her fanbase. The stunning lady who surprised her followers with a mind-blowing transformation is famous for her amazing roles in Bhojpuri movies like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786.

On Tuesday i.e. February 12, Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another motivating gym video. In a red coloured top with purple treggings and orange sports shoes, Chatterjee captioned the post as no one can stop her. Well, this is not the first time that the diva has shared her inspiring gym posts on social media. Making her fans go gaga with her sultry dance moves, the beauty is now driving her fans crazy with her Internet post. Well, her latest post has garnered over 9,969 views. If you missed her latest gym video, take a sneak peek to it here:

Also, watch all her Insta gym videos and photos that set the Internet on fire:

Talking about her upcoming movies, Rani Chatterjee will feature in Neha Shree’s Rani Ki Hukumat. Apart from that, she will also star in Jab Jab Khoon Pukare, Kanoon Ke Khiladdi, Rani Ki Aayegi Baraat, Sawariya Mohe Rang De, Rani Dilwar Jani, Samrajya, Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi, Kasam Durga Ki, Zero Banal Hero and Chamatkar.

Also, watch Rani Chatterjee’s super hit chartbusters that forced her YouTube fans to groove to the beats:

