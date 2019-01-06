Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: The queen of Bhojpuri cinema Rani Chatterjee uploaded a photo on her Instagram page, in which she was seen in super hot gym attire. Earlier, she posted her workout videos, in which she was seen doing Yoga while sunbathing. Her videos on Youtube have gained enormous attention, thanks to her acting skills and amazing looks.

Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee is now gearing up for a full power hot body. Yes! the hottie these days is giving massive fitness goals. Lately, she uploaded a photo in which she was seen in super hot gym attire. Earlier, she posted her workout videos, in which she was seen doing Yoga while sunbathing. Coming back to her latest photo, in the below post she is flaunting her hot body. The best part of her photo was her blood red lipstick and her straight long hair.

For a better synopsis of her life and career in the Bhojpuri film industry, her fans should know that she gained utmost success after her phenomenal role in Bhojpuri films like–Sasura Bada Paisawala, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa and others. The hottie was given the Best Actress award for her performance in a film titled Nagin 2013.

Following that, she has ceased to look back and is only on a rollercoaster that goes up. Her videos on Youtube have gained enormous attention, thanks to her acting skills and amazing looks. After that extensive success, she was seen in many films which were shot in different languages.

