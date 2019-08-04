Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is all set to portray an action-packed avatar in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Before the show goes on floors, Rani Chatterjee has undergone a drastic weight loss journey and has lost 18 kgs in 6 months.

One of the most popular shows of Indian Television, i.e Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back and how! Along with many known faces, the show will also witness the entry of Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee. Known for her sizzling dance moves and sensuous persona, the excitement around her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi is quite high among the fans. Rani Chatterjee announced her participation in the show earlier this week by sharing a glimpse of her jacket.

As she gears to stun everyone with her action-packed avatar, Rani has been hitting the gym everyday. From Weight Lifting, Yoga, Cardio to Functional Training, her workout routine is as rigorous as it sounds but Rani has been acing it without a sweat. Being an avid social media user, Rani keeps sharing photos and videos from her gym and they are no short of inspiring.

With her dedication and hard work, Rani has also witnessed a drastic weight loss. Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, Rani is taking the Internet by storm with her latest photoshoot. While sharing a stunning shot, Rani opened up about her weight loss journey and said that she has reduced 18 kgs in 6 months owing to hardcore gyming and diet. She took some time off screen to focus on her herself and do self-evaluation.

Along with Rani Chatterjee, celebrities like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, RJ Malishka, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dharmesh Yelande and Balraj Sayal will also participate in the show. Rani Chatterjee made her acting debut in 2003 with Sasura Bada Paisawala and later starred in films like Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786.

Have a look at Rani Chatterjee’s sizzling photoshoot:

